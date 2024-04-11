Tyler Lockett agreed to revised contract because "Seattle is home"

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is back for a 10th season with the team, but his contract looks a little different than it did at the start of the offseason.

Lockett agreed to a revised two-year deal with the team that guaranteed a portion of his salary while shifting $4 million in salary to incentives. The new deal also included a signing bonus and the end result was an $8 million drop in his cap number and Lockett explained why he agreed to the changes during a Wednesday press conference from the team's facility.

“Seattle is home,’’ Lockett said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Obviously it’s a business and so you’ve got to kind of look and see what is good for them, you see what’s good for yourself, as well. And with everything that I had a chance to be able to do and become, it’s really cool that you hear that the staff wants you to be on the team, as well. . . . [I] try not to get too much into the contract because I’m still kind of in a blessed situation. So everybody kind of talks about the contract or talks about the money or say it’s a pay cut or whatever it is, but it’s enough for us to still be here. It’s enough for them to still want me.’’

The contract machinations added $4 million to Lockett's cap charge for the 2025 season, so there will be more decisions to make after next season comes to an end. For now, though, Lockett remains a member of the same NFL team he's been with since his rookie season.