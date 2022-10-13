The Seahawks added receiver Tyler Lockett to the practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was limited.

Seattle already had four other receivers on its practice report. Penny Hart (hamstring) missed practice again Thursday; Dee Eskridge (illness) and Dareke Young (quad) were limited Thursday after being non-participants Wednesday; and Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) had another full practice.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (neck), cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and safety Joey Blount (calf) joined Lockett as new additions to the practice report. Taylor and Burns did not practice, and Blount was limited.

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip), running back Rashaad Penny (ankle), defensive end Shelby Harris (hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee) were non-participants again.

Penny is out for the year after undergoing surgery Wednesday. Team physicians Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear in a surgery performed at the Seattle Surgery Center.

Tyler Lockett added to Seahawks’ injury report with hamstring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk