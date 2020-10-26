Tyler Lockett’s 133 yards, two scores has Seahawks leading 27-17 at halftime

Tyler Lockett. Tyler Lockett. Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks receiver made eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, giving Seattle a 27-17 halftime lead.

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had Lockett well covered on the first play of the game, but Lockett made a one-handed catch for a 34-yard gain. Peterson had Lockett well covered with less than a minute to go in the half, too, but Lockett still caught the moon ball from Russell Wilson for a 47-yard touchdown.

Lockett’s second touchdown came with 43 seconds left in the half. His first, with 11:59 remaining in the first half, was a 3-yard pass from Wilson.

Wilson is 16-of-24 for 250 yards with touchdowns and one interception, and the Seahawks have 377 total yards.

The Cardinals had their chances, though.

DeAndre Hopkins lost a fumble; safety Budda Baker came up 8 yards short of a pick-six after DK Metcalf chased him down from behind; and the Cardinals bypassed a field goal on fourth down from the Seattle 3, with Kyler Murray‘s pass falling incomplete.

Murray is 15-of-19 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins caught a 35-yard touchdown, and Christian Kirk made an 8-yard touchdown reception.

Larry Fitzgerald made his 1,400th career catch, and he now has a reception in 250 consecutive games. Jerry Rice caught a pass in 274 games in a row, which stands as the NFL record.

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Irving was carted off late in the first half with a neck injury. He has feeling in his extremities.

