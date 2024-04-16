Tyler Lions open spring football practice

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Spring football kicked off in the Rose City Monday, as coach Rashaun Woods gets ready for his 2nd season leading the Tyler High Lions.

Last season, Cujo went 6-and-4 overall, and 3-and-four in district, missing the postseason.

Game of the Week: Tyler Lions take down Legacy Red Raiders in ‘Rose City Rivalry’

they will also be without playmakers Derrick McFall, Zachaun Williams, and others, but are excited to see who will step up this spring, alongside returning leaders, such as quarterback Caden Granberry.

Tyler will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 20-21, and after the first workout, coach Woods could feel a new energy in the program.

Tyler’s spring game will be on campus on May 15th.

The Lions will open the regular season in Marshall against the Mavericks on August 30th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.