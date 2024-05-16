Tyler Lions finish spring football with blue and white scrimmage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Lions are looking to build on their 6-4 record from last season in coach Rashaun Woods’ first year as Cujo’s head coach.

Tyler Lions open spring football practice

On Wednesday night the Lions finished up their spring football practice with the annual blue and white scrimmage.

Tyler will open the 2024 football season on the road in Marshall when they take on the Mavericks on August 30th.

