Tyler Lions 7-on-7 football team excited to compete at state tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After missing out on 7-on-7 football last summer, the Tyler High Lions 7-on-7 football team is state bound.

Tyler hosts 7-on-7 football state qualifying tournament

The Lions won the second of two 7-on-7 state qualifying tournaments they recently competed in over in Dallas in order to qualify for the state tournament in College Station.

Head coach Reginald Coleman, who’s been coaching football for 30 years, says he’s impressed with the drive and work ethic of his players this summer and looks forward to those traits carrying over for the fall season.

The Division 1 7-on-7 state tournament runs from June 28-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The Lions will compete in Division 1 Pool F against Mesquite Horn, Richmond Randle and McAllen Rowe.

If Tyler High finishes top two in its’ pool then the Lions will move on to the playoff rounds.

