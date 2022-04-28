Tyler Linderbaum shoulders Iowa’s offensive line NFL draft tradition

Iowa has a long tradition of producing high-level NFL offensive linemen, and center Tyler Linderbaum looks to be the next in line. Despite just a few years of experience under his belt at the position, the Solon, Iowa native has a chance to be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

USA TODAY Sports’ Jarrett Bell took a look at the lineage of Iowa linemen in the NFL and how Tyler Linderbaum is the next in line.

Another NFL draft, another Iowa offensive lineman built to do some major dirty work in the trenches. This time it’s Tyler Linderbaum, the undisputed top center in the crop. He’s the latest in this great tradition of Hawkeye linemen, with a roll call that includes Tristan Wirfs, Brandon Scherff and Marshal Yanda, among others. If Penn State is Linebacker U., then Iowa is the factory of choice for O-line grunts. – Bell, USA TODAY Sports.

Despite being recruited as a defensive tackle, Linderbaum hit the ground running at center for the Hawkeyes and started each of the team’s 35 games over the past three seasons. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten recipient by the league’s media, Linderbaum also recently won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the nation. Linderbaum was also a unanimous consensus All-American this past season.

Linderbaum isn’t just one of the best centers in recent memory, he graded out as Pro Football Focus’ top college player from the 2021 season. PFF graded Linderbaum as their top center over the past two seasons and his grade in 2021 is the highest given out to any player at the center position in the decade that PFF has produced its ratings.

Linderbaum has been projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft nearly all season and many experts view him as the safest player in the entire draft class. His technique, quickness and competitive fire have garnered him many fans in the league and a comparison to fellow Hawkeye and former Baltimore Raven Marshal Yanda by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

NFL teams will like Linderbaum’s character off the field, too. Linderbaum donated all of the $30,000 in profits he made off of his “Baum Squad” T-shirts to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital. That’s a name, image and likeness deal any fan can get behind. Taking into account his phenomenal off the field resume, it’s easy to see why there is so much buzz around Linderbaum.

