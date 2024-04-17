Tyler Linderbaum not worried about Ravens offensive line chemistry after offseason changes

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum only has two NFL seasons under his belt, but he's set to take on a bigger leadership role in Baltimore this season.

The Ravens traded right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets last month and they saw guard John Simpson sign with the AFC East team. Kevin Zeitler, last year's other starting guard, is now with the Lions and that leaves Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley as the only returning starters.

Next week's draft could bring in some new players and Linderbaum said that he and other players "have to be vocal, you're going to have to communicate with guys" in order to make sure everyone is on the same page. The center said he thinks that process will go smoothly as the offseason unfolds.

"Once football school starts up, OTAs, building that chemistry, and all of the other things will take care of itself," Linderbaum said, via the team website. "As the O-line, we don't need to really worry about much, we just have to block the guy in front of us and work together. That's kind of what we're focused on."

The Ravens have also made changes to the running back and wide receiver groups, so there will be new faces to integrate across the offense as they move toward the start of the season in Baltimore.