Tyler Linderbaum already establishing leadership role on Ravens’ offensive line

"@TLinderbaum is doing a really nice job." O-line coach Joe D’Alessandris pic.twitter.com/M0J4cVz51m — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 1, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens spent one of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft on the best center prospect in the class, landing Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick.

Just a few days into training camp, Linderbaum is already establishing himself as a leader up front for the Ravens.

After Monday’s practice, Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris praised Linderbaum’s ability to quickly correct mistakes and improve his communication skills, which has quickly helped him build a leadership role within his unit.

Linderbaum’s presence should be a huge boost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense this season and beyond, as he helps with diagnosing defenses and giving the skill position players plenty of room to work.

