Tyler Legacy celebrates eight athletes on signing day

Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level Wednesday.

The signing ceremony took place in the varsity gym before the athletes’ families, coaches, and teammates.

Tyler Legacy athletes signing letters of intent include:

Luke Anderson, Basketball – LeTourneau University

Stats: A three-year letterman, three-time Academic All-District, and THSCA Academic Honorable Mention All-State this past season. He was also the recipient of the Jerry White Team Player Award.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kyler Smith: “Luke played a big part in our success this season. He showed up ready to work every day and always put the team first. He continued improving throughout the season, and I believe he will take huge strides in college.” Kaden Lee, Basketball – Southwestern College

Stats: A two-year letterman, Academic All-District this past season.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kyler Smith: “Kaden is the ultimate competitor who brought great energy to practice and was always ready to go when his number was called. Southwestern College is lucky to have Kaden.” Kai North, Swim – Centenary College

Stats: 3-year Varsity Swimmer; 2nd Team All-District ‘21’&’22; 2nd Team All-Region ’23 & ‘24

Head Swim Coach Jason Petty: “Kai has been a big part in helping the team win four consecutive district titles. He has tremendous heart as a competitor and always gives 100% when he races.” Kylee Tapia, Softball – Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Stats:

2021 Avg: .366, 4 HR, 33 RBI; 2022 Avg: .296, 1 HR, 17 RBI; 2023 Avg: .224 2 HR, 9 RBI; 2024 Avg: .409 7 HR, 32 RBI

Stat Notes: Kylee leaves Tyler Legacy with the Single Season Home Run Record (7) and is the All-Time Career Leader in Home Runs (14).

Awards: 2021 10 6A First Team All-District; 2022 10 6A Honorable Mention; 2023 10 6A 2nd Team All District; 2024 10 6A 1st Team All-District Outfield

Softball Coach Kniffen: “Kylee is a four-year starter and a five-tool player. She can do it all; she hits for power and average, has great speed, and is a utility player who can play any position on the field. She was thrust into the #1 pitching role this year and embraced it with humility and unselfishness. She is the silent leader of our team who leads by example, both statistically and in character. She will be greatly missed but will excel in this next phase of her career.”

Dalin Privett, Baseball – Oklahoma Christian University

2024 Stats- Hitting: .273 Average .306 (District average) .424 OBP 21 Hits 9 RBI’s 11 R 5 SB

Pitching: 46.1 IP 4 W 29 H 11ER 41 K’s 13BB’s 1.66 ERA .9 WHIP .169 BAA

Coach VJ Bunner: “Dalin Privett was such a blessing for this program. From someone who has been overlooked for most of his high school career, he found a home here at Tyler Legacy. Dalin set the example of what it takes to be an ace for a 6A baseball team. His grit, determination, and winning mindset were infectious for the team every time he took the mound. Dalin is an absolute dude and an absolute dawg on the baseball field. But what I’ll remember the most about Dalin was the kind of person he was. He is selfless, caring, and humble. He sets the perfect example for every underclassman in our program on how to act on and off the baseball field.” Mia Rios, Soccer – Jacksonville College

Stats/Awards: 25 games played, 10 shutouts

Head Ladies Soccer Coach Chris Woodard: “Mia had a great year with ten shutouts and started in goal for us this year. She helped us reach a top #20 state ranking and made several key saves for our team. We hope she can continue to improve and do the same at the next level while in college.” Jenna Barnes, Soccer – Tyler Junior College

Stats/Awards: 10 goals, 7 assists

District Co-Utility Player of the Year, Team Captain, Team Co-Defender of the Year, Team Co-MVP of the Year

Head Ladies Soccer Coach Chris Woodard: “Jenna is one of our captains and was probably the best Defender in East Texas this year. She was a 4-year starter at Tyler Legacy and was capable of scoring goals and being dangerous from a defensive position. She is a great player and person. We’re glad we will be able to watch her play for Nationally ranked Tyler Junior College.” Angel Turcios, Soccer – Jacksonville College

Stats/Awards: Kickers Club Scholarship recipient

Head Ladies Soccer Coach Chris Woodard: “Angel Turcios is an outstanding player and an excellent defender. She works very hard and is extremely coachable. We’re glad she has found a school close to home so she can continue playing the game she loves close to her family.”

