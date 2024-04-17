Advertisement

Tyler Legacy baseball rolls over North Forney 12-0

Garrett Sanders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy offense got rolling early and never let up Tuesday night, as the Red Raiders beat North Forney, 12-0 in five innings.

Legacy put seven runs on the board in the first inning, and after a rain delay, finished off the Falcons with a run-rule victory.

