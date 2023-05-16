Tyler Larco commits to Arkansas football out of transfer portal

Cam Little may be the best kicker in the SEC. If something happens, though, at least Arkansas now has a replacement.

Kicker Tyler Larco committed to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal on Monday. Larco is a two-time All-Ohio Valley selection who also served as the Seahawks’ punter last year. He is likely to serve as the No. 2 behind Little and behind Max Fletcher when it comes to punting duties.

Larco was 9 of 13 last year, but his long was just 39 yards. His punting was better, as he booted the ball 48 times for a 43.6-yard average with 15 punts falling inside the 20.

Where Larco could get a full-time job is on kickoff patrol. He was UTM’s primary there in 2022, as he averaged 57.7 yards with 20 touchbacks. Arkansas lost its kickoff specialist, Jake Bates, who handled all the kicks last year.

Larco will be at Arkansas as a preferred walk-on when the fall starts.

More Arkansas football!

