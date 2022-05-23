The 49ers are adding another tight end to their 90-man roster.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Tyler Kroft has reached an agreement on a contract with the NFC West club. Full details weren’t announced, but it is a one-year deal for Kroft.

Kroft caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games for the Jets last season. He previously spent two seasons with the Bills and four seasons with the Bengals. He has 101 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns for his career.

The 49ers have George Kittle at the top of their tight end depth chart. Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley return from last season and the team recently added Troy Fumagalli to the roster.

Tyler Kroft agrees to deal with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk