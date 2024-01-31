Tyler Kolek's career night helps Marquette survive a game of runs in win over Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. - Basketball is a game of runs, and the Marquette men's basketball team ran through every emotion on Tuesday.

The ninth-ranked Golden Eagles were rolling until they suddenly weren't, then they found just enough to beat Villanova, 85-80, at Finneran Pavilion.

Tyler Kolek had a college-high 32 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds. He hit big shots in the second half to calm MU's nerves.

BOX SCORE: Marquette 85, Villanova 80

MU (16-5, 7-3 Big East) played short-handed against the Wildcats (11-10, 4-6), with starting guard Kam Jones sitting out with an ankle injury

Chase Ross, however, returned after separating his shoulder on Jan. 6. He sank his first three shots, including 2 threes, in the first half.

The Golden Eagles opened the game on an 11-0 run.

Tyler Kolek had things rolling, scoring 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting as MU opened the advantage to 30-11.

But Villanova's shots started falling and they chipped away after the Golden Eagles took a 20-point advantage.

Mark Armstrong nailed a three at the end of the first half to bring the Wildcats within 39-31.

He added another to start the second half, and MU looked shell-shocked.

Justin Moore hit back-to-back shots to give Villanova the lead at 48-47.

But Kolek again came through with consecutive threes to give MU a 56-51 lead.

The Golden Eagles pushed their lead up to 72-63 before Villanova's Eric Dixon hit a three-pointer with just under six minutes left.

Villanova kept hanging around, then MU's Stevie Mitchell dropped in an acrobatic layup for a 77-71 lead with under two minutes left.

The Golden Eagles held for dear life the rest of the way.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek gets past Villanova forward Eric Dixon for a layup during the first half Tuesday night. Kolek led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 32 points and nine assists.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tyler Kolek's career night helps Marquette survive against Villanova