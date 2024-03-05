Tyler Kolek to miss Marquette's regular-season finale at Xavier with oblique injury

Marquette's Tyler Kolek against Xavier

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek will miss the Golden Eagles' final two games of the regular season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Monday.

Marquette is scheduled to host UConn, ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25, on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to visit the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center on Saturday.

Marquette basketball added that Kolek will be re-evaluated before the team's Big East tournament opener March 14.

Kolek scored 11 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists in Marquette's 88-64 win against the Muskies in Milwaukee.

Kolek is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals per game in 28 games this season, his third for Marquette after playing one season at George Mason.

Kolek and Oso Ighodaro (illness) both missed Marquette's loss to Creighton on Saturday in Omaha. Kolek ranks second on the team in scoring, and Ighodaro ranks third.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tyler Kolek to miss Marquette's regular-season finale at Xavier