Tyler Kielmeyer talks about hsis recent offer from Rutgers football

Tyler Kielmeyer was one of the most recent offers sent out by Rutgers with the tight end from Ohio already planning a visit to the Scarlet Knights for this spring.

A 6-foot-7 tight end from Westerville South (Westerville, Ohio), Kielmeyer is a three-star and the No. 36 tight end in the nation according to 247Sports. He was offered by Rutgers in late February

He has an offer list that includes Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin among others.

His most recent offer was from Rutgers and came during a video call with head coach Greg Schiano and members of the staff.

“It was awesome to get an offer from such a great coach like coach Schiano,” Kielmeyer told Rutgers Wire on Monday. “It is awesome to get an offer from any school who wants me.”

He said the message from Rutgers was on how he could fit into the rebuilding effort with the Scarlet Knights. Last year, Rutgers finished the year 7-6 following a Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.

“(They are) A developmental program that is on the rise,” Kielmeyer said. “They think I have the right skills and can develop well in their offense.”

This spring, Kielmeyer hopes to visit Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Wisconsin in addition to Rutgers.

