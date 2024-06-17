Tyler Junior College formally introduces Doug Wren as new athletic director

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Junior College has a new leader of its athletics department, and they didn’t have to go far to find him.

Doug Wren was formally introduced as TJC’s new athletic director Monday inside Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Wren spent the last 15 years as head coach of the Apaches baseball team, winning 524 games and five NJCAA national titles.

He also played baseball at TJC and said the values that attracted him to TJC as a student-athlete are a big reason why he came back to coach and also why he took the athletic director job.

