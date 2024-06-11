Tyler Johnson makes On3’s preseason all-transfer portal team

Following two impressive seasons at Houston, Tyler Johnson is expected to play a major role in Colorado football’s revamped offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive guard was one of head coach Deion Sanders’ first transfer portal acquisitions of the offseason, announcing his commitment to the Buffs in early December. At the time, 247Sports ranked Johnson as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

The hype surrounding Colorado’s prized pickup remains strong as the graduate student’s final college season looms. On Tuesday, On3’s Jesse Simonton named Johnson to his 2024 preseason all-transfer portal team.

Here’s what Simonton wrote on Johnson:

The former Texas Longhorns signee found his home at Houston last season, earning third-team All-AAC honors. He made 12 starts, including 10 at right guard where he allowed just a single sack in 411 pass-blocking snaps — a much-needed skill-set for a Buffalos offensive line that couldn’t protect Shedeur Sanders all last season.

Johnson, who earned third-time All-AAC honors in 2022 (not 2023), was the CU Buffs’ only incoming transfer featured on Simonton’s list.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire