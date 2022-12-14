There was some encouraging news on Baltimore’s Wednesday injury report.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who’s in the concussion protocol, was upgraded from a limited participant on Tuesday to a full participant on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman intimated in his press conference that Huntlley is on the right track to play against Cleveland on Saturday.

“Once he clears the protocol, all systems are go,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensely of ESPN.

While it looks like Huntley will be available for Week 15, it appears as if Lamar Jackson will be sidelined for at least another week. He once again did not participate in practice.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), remained limited.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) was back and a full participant in practice after he missed Tuesday’s game.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t participate as a rest day. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanely was limited for rest.

Tyler Huntley upgraded to full participant, Lamar Jackson remains out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk