Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again

All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury.

Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.

Tyler Huntley has started in Jackson’s place and he appears to be on track to play again on Saturday. Huntley was limited with a right shoulder injury on Wednesday, but he is on the field Thursday and he is throwing during the practice session.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) are also missing from Thursday’s practice. They have not practiced this week and seem likely to join Jackson on the inactive list.

