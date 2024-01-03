Tyler Huntley will get the start for the Ravens Saturday

Lamar Jackson's MVP case will rest in Week 18.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jackson will not play against the Steelers on Saturday afternoon. 2022 Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley will make his first start of the season with Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham expected to be active as well.

Huntley has seen relief duty in four games this season and he made four starts in each of the last two regular seasons. He also started Baltimore's playoff loss to the Bengals last January.

Johnson will be the No. 2 quarterback and Harbaugh said at his press conference that the plan is for Cunningham, who was signed off the Patriots practice squad last month, to play receiver and special teams in addition to any time he might see at quarterback.