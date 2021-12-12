Tyler Huntley reminds of Lamar Jackson on wild scramble
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Baltimore Ravens saw Lamar Jackson go out with an ankle injury in the first half against Cleveland on Sunday.
Forgive the Browns’ defense if they thought the elusive quarterback had returned in the third quarter.
However, this scramble was not Jackson but rather backup Tyler Huntley, who showed moves the Heisman winner from Louisville usually displays.
Tyler Huntley making everybody miss. #RavensFlock
📺: #BALvsCLE on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/mwfLjank0g
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
The play was good for 13 yards while it seemed like Huntley ran for many more than that.