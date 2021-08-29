Tyler Huntley reminds everyone why he never should have gone undrafted

The Baltimore Ravens stole Lamar Jackson with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, landing an eventual league MVP and one of the game’s most dynamic playmakers long after he should have been off the board.

They quietly got another bargain after the 2020 draft, signing Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley as an undrafted free agent.

If you watched Huntley closely throughout his impressive 2019 campaign at Utah and wondered how on earth he could have gone undrafted, you’re certainly not alone. After his ridiculous preseason performance against the Washington Football Team this weekend, that number is likely to grow.

299 total yards and five TDs?! Tyler Huntley was unstoppable in the last week of #NFLPreseason. 😈@_SNOOP1 | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/HJNtTHvMMN — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021

Huntley showed off the same impressive skill set he displayed in college, beating Washington with both his arm and his legs while leading the Ravens to an unfathomable 20th straight preseason victory.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Ravens field plenty of phone calls in the coming days from other NFL teams hoping to correct their mistake and acquire Huntley in return for the draft pick they should have spent on him in the first place.

The Ravens, who have in Huntley the perfect backup to Jackson, would be wise to ignore them.