The Ravens got quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the practice field Wednesday and Tyler Huntley should be joining him on Thursday.

The team announced that Huntley has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Both quarterbacks were unavailable for last Sunday’s game against the Bengals, which left Josh Johnson to start in the 41-21 loss.

Huntley had started the previous game because Jackson has been sidelined by an ankle injury. He went 28-of-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns while also running 13 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to the Packers. The start was his second of the season and the second of his NFL career.

The Ravens have not made any official announcements about the starter for this Sunday’s home game against the Rams and how Jackson looks in practice will likely be a big factor in the decision.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson were also activated by the Ravens on Thursday.

Tyler Huntley off Ravens COVID reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk