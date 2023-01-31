Tyler Huntley now has as many Pro Bowl selections as Matthew Stafford

The NFL is doing everything it can to drum up interest for the Pro Bowl, which gets less exciting by the year. This year, there will be no traditional game played by those who made the Pro Bowl. Instead, there will be skills challenges and a flag football game played in Las Vegas.

Tyler Huntley will somehow be one of the quarterbacks on the field. Yes, the same Tyler Huntley who threw two touchdown passes this season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Huntley has made the 2023 Pro Bowl, replacing Josh Allen, who’s out due to injury. It’s one of the most shocking Pro Bowl selections in NFL history, given the number of other players who were more deserving.

QB @_SNOOP1 has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2023

What’s particularly surprising is the fact that Huntley now has as many Pro Bowl selections as Matthew Stafford; they each have one. Stafford was selected in 2014 and was named MVP of the game that year.

Nowadays, so many quarterbacks end up making the Pro Bowl because of the number of players who withdraw due to injury, but it’s hard to come up with a good case for Huntley making it.

He started four games, threw for 658 yards, scored three total touchdowns, threw three picks and fumbled it three times. Even Davis Mills and his 17 touchdown passes had a better case for making it.

The Pro Bowl really doesn’t mean much anymore and it’s become a popularity contest, but there are players who have bonuses built into their contracts for earning Pro Bowl selections. So, it may not seem very important to fans or analysts, but there’s real money to be earned for some players.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire