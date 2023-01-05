The Ravens are on track to play without Lamar Jackson again this weekend and their fill-in starter has joined Jackson on the injury report this week.

Tyler Huntley was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He’s listed with injuries to his wrist and right shoulder that reporters at the open portion of practice said kept him from doing any throwing.

Jackson has not practiced or played in a month because of a knee injury, so Anthony Brown would almost certainly start against the Bengals if Huntley is unable to play.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) was the only other Ravens player to miss practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest, knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) returned to full practice participation.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) was limited for the second straight day.

Tyler Huntley limited again in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk