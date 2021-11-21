Tyler Huntley leads Ravens to comeback win over Bears

No Lamar Jackson? No problem for the Ravens.

With Jackson out of the game because of an illness, Tyler Huntley stepped in and led the Ravens on a touchdown drive in the closing minutes to win 16-13 at Chicago.

The Bears were also down to their backup quarterback after Justin Fields suffered a rib injury. Andy Dalton stepped in and led Chicago to a late 13-9 lead with a couple of touchdown passes, but it was not enough.

For most of the game, three Justin Tucker field goals were the Ravens’ only points. But Huntley finally got hot late as the Ravens won.

The Bears fall to 3-7 and may be out of realistic playoff contention, even in an NFC playoff race where a below .500 team can get in. This has been a disappointing season in Chicago.

The Ravens are still very much in the playoff race, improving to 7-3. And they’ll be even better once Jackson gets healthy.

