Tyler Huntley lands on COVID-19 reserve

A day after Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley missed practice due to illness, that illness has become a COVID-19 diagnosis. According to NFL Media, he has been placed on the COVID reserve list.

This means that Josh Johnson will get the start for the Ravens, if Lamar Jackson can’t play due to an ankle injury. He’s currently listed as questionable.

Johnson, who has eight starts in a season that dates back to 2009 (and includes stints in the AAF and XFL) got extended duty for the Jets earlier this year, after Mike White suffered an injury during a Thursday night game against the Colts. Johnson completed 27 of 41 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Ravens face the Bengals in a critical battle of 8-6 teams. The absence of Huntley and likely inability of Jackson to play will make it easier for Cincinnati to complete the sweep and essentially knock the Ravens out of contention for the AFC North crown.

