The Ravens came up short in today’s 31-30 loss to the Packers, but Tyler Huntley did something special.

Huntley ran for two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns, something Lamar Jackson has never done.

Jackson may be the best running quarterback in NFL history, but two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in one game is an accomplishment that has eluded him.

An undrafted rookie out of Utah last year, the 23-year-old Huntley doesn’t have much NFL experience, but he looked like an experienced veteran running the Ravens’ offense today. In fact, he looked a lot like Jackson — so much so that it’s hard to see how Jackson could have played any better against the Packers than Huntley did.

So while the Ravens are disappointed to lose, they have to be very pleased with their young backup quarterback, who proved he can fill in for Jackson and perform more than capably.

Tyler Huntley had two pass TDs, two rush TDs (which Lamar Jackson has never done) originally appeared on Pro Football Talk