Tyler Huntley aims to "seize the moment" against Steelers

There was a lot more riding on the result of Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's last start than there is on this Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Huntley started the final five games of the 2022 season for the Ravens, including their playoff loss to the Bengals, because Lamar Jackson was injured and unavailable. He's starting Saturday because the Ravens have the top seed in the AFC and Jackson is resting ahead of their postseason run.

On Thursday, Huntley said that different circumstances aren't going to lead to a different approach.

"I'm just going to seize the moment and do what I do," Huntley said, via the team's website. "The Steelers are a physical team, and it's always a good game. We've just got to score points, and our defense is going to handle the rest."

Beating the Steelers and keeping them out of the playoffs is always a good thing for a Ravens quarterback, but it's not the only positive that could come out of Saturday's game for Huntley. He'll be a free agent after the season and a good outing could help him earn a better contract in Baltimore or elsewhere for the 2024 season.