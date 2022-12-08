Tyler Hudanick to serve as assistant coach for Alex Golesh at USF

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida.

“This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams,” Golesh said of becoming USF’s head coach. “We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

“I am humbled by the opportunity, and I appreciate the commitment from this University and Bulls Nation to hiring the best staff in the country. My family and I can’t wait to get going.”

Tyler Hudanick will serve as USF’s offensive line coach under Golesh. Hudanick served as an offensive line graduate assistant for the Vols from 2021-22.

Hudanick played for Josh Heupel in 2018 at UCF. He was a member UCF’s 2017 and 2018 American Athletic Conference championship teams. Hudanick started 28 games in his career for the Knights on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire