Tyler hosts 7-on-7 football state qualifying tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas high school football teams and others from the Dallas area competed in the 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament at Lindsey Park in Tyler Saturday.

East Texas Baptist Softball wins 2024 NCAA Division III National Championship

The teams were split into three pools featuring four teams each.

The winners of each pool advanced to the round-robin round to play each other and determine which two teams would qualify for the state tournament.

Lufkin went 3-0 in Pool C beating Longview, Whitehouse and Hallsville to move on to the round-robin round.

The Panthers failed to qualify for the state tournament, however, after losing 6-0 to Terrell and 35-20 to Mesquite Horn in the round-robin round.

Terrell and Mesquite Horn both advance to the 7-on-7 state tournament which runs June 27-29, 2024 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The other East Texas teams who competed in the Tyler SQT were Tyler Legacy, Mount Pleasant, and Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.