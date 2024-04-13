Tyler High’s Aidan Keyes signs to play college football at Howard Payne

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School football standout Aidan Keyes made it official Friday, signing to play college football at Division III Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas.

Keyes said he plans to play defensive back for the Yellow Jackets.

According to Tyler High Head Football Coach Rashaun Woods, Keyes made a seamless transition from safety to outside linebacker before his senior season.

Keyes tallied 57 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries during his senior campaign with the Lions.

