Tyler Higbee’s touchdown catch gives Rams 7-0 lead

It took until the second quarter, but points have been scored in the Week Three matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers.

And Los Angeles got it done with a 14-play, 95-yard drive.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with tight end Tyler Higbee for a 6-yard touchdown. It was Higbee’s fourth catch of the possession, and the third screen play.

The Rams varied their tempo throughout the series, which was part of what allowed the offense to convert a third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 35. The Buccaneers didn’t have defensive lineman Vita Vea or Ndamukong Suh on the field for second down. And after running back Sony Michel got 4 yards up the middle, the Rams good back on the line to keep those two linemen off the field.

Stafford is 9-of-14 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown.

Midway through the possession, Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean went down with a knee injury. He is questionable to return.

