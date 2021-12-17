Rams tight end Tyler Higbee missed Monday night’s win over the Cardinals after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he was activated Tuesday after what was believed to be a false positive test.

Higbee appears to have tested positive again. He was one of four players added to the Rams’ reserve list on Friday. The announcement came shortly after the league announced the Rams’ game against the Seahawks has been postponed to Tuesday because of the ongoing COVID outbreak in the Rams organization.

Guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley, and linebacker Justin Lawler were also placed on the list.

The Rams now have 29 players on the active roster or practice squad COVID lists. Those players can test off the list by testing negative or with a low viral load before Tuesday, but there could also be more players added in the days to come.

Tyler Higbee, three others added to Rams COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk