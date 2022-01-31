Tyler Higbee ruled out with knee injury

The Rams won’t have one of their key offensive weapons for the rest of the NFC Championship game.

Tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out for the rest of the contest with a knee injury.

Higbee caught a pair of passes in the first quarter. But had to limp off the field during a Rams’ possession and was unable to re-enter the contest in the first half.

Kendall Blanton has replaced Higbee at tight end for the Rams, who do not have any other players at the position active for the contest.

Blanton has two receptions for 20 yards so far.

Rams receiver Van Jefferson has returned to the contest after missing much of the first half with a knee injury.

But 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been ruled out with a knee injury.

