Tyler Higbee questionable to return with shoulder injury

Rams TE Tyler Higbee has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 8, 2021

Tyler Higbee is the Rams’ unquestioned No. 1 tight end this season after Gerald Everett signed with the Seahawks in free agency, so he’s a player they can’t necessarily afford to lose. He exited Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and is listed as questionable to return.

That’s not a good sign for the Rams as their only other active tight ends are Johnny Mundt and Jacob Harris. Higbee didn’t have a catch in the game before exiting with his shoulder injury, but he’s an important blocker in both the passing game and running game.

UPDATE: Higbee returned to the game after missing a handful of plays.