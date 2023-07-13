Tyler Higbee not voted top-10 TE by NFL execs and coaches, earns honorable mention

Tyler Higbee has been as reliable as just about anyone on the Rams’ roster over his seven seasons in Los Angeles, particularly in the last four years. He’s had between 521 yards and 734 yards in each of those four seasons, averaging four touchdowns per year while also contributing in a big way as a blocker.

However, he’s never quite made the jump into the top tier of tight ends. With so many explosive and talented players at the position, it’ll be tough for Higbee to break through as a premier player this year, too.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts on the best tight ends in the NFL and while Higbee didn’t make the top 10, he was an honorable mention.

Higbee played in all 17 games last season — a significant feat for a player who had missed time with nagging injuries in each of the previous three seasons — collecting 620 yards and three touchdowns. “Great hands. Not fast but has a lot of savvy, feel, and is a fluid player, just keeps getting hurt,” an AFC scout said.

Higbee’s best season came in 2019 when he caught 69 passes for a career-high 734 yards and three touchdowns, largely thanks to a remarkable finish to the year. In the final five games, he had four 100-yard performances and 522 total yards, which was nearly as many yards as he had in the previous two years combined (587).

As one of the longest-tenured players on the Rams, Higbee remains an important piece of the offense, both on the field and off it. He may not put up big numbers like many other tight ends, but his a valuable player in Los Angeles.

