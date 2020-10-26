Tyler Higbee, Kai Forbath among Rams’ five inactives vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams will surprisingly be without tight end Tyler Higbee on Monday night after he was listed as questionable with a hand injury. He’s among the Rams’ five inactives against the Bears, along with Kai Forbath, Xavier Jones, Brian Allen and Trishton Jackson.

Higbee injured his hand last week against the 49ers but it wasn’t initially believed to be serious. He clearly didn’t make enough progress during the week to be ready for this game, even with an extra day for it to heal.

Brycen Hopkins is active for the first time in his career, giving the Rams a third tight end behind Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt. Raymond Calais is also active and could contribute on special teams as a kick returner.

Everett’s role will be even greater tonight with Higbee out, hoping to build on back-to-back weeks with at least three catches. It’d be fun to see Hopkins out there in two-tight end sets with Everett, but it’s not highly likely due to his inexperience.

With Forbath inactive, Sloman will obviously remain the Rams’ kicker, which Sean McVay said on Saturday. But if he struggles against the Bears, the competition at kicker will heat up quickly.