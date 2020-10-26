Tyler Higbee is inactive for Monday Night Football

Tight end Tyler Higbee was the only Rams player with a designation for Monday Night Football. The Rams listed him as questionable with a hand injury.

Higbee won’t play.

The Rams have him among their inactives.

Higbee has 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams’ other inactives are kicker Kai Forbath, center Brian Allen, receiver Trishton Jackson and running back Xavier Jones.

The Bears will have outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who was questionable with a back injury that kept him out of practice Friday. Mack was limited Saturday.

Mack has 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle) also is dressed for the game.

The Bears’ inactives are safety Sherrick McManis (hamstring), running back Artavis Pierce, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, receiver Riley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson.

