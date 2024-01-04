Tyler Higbee came up 5 yards short of a $125K incentive bonus

Tyler Higbee suffered a shoulder injury in the Rams’ win over the Giants on Sunday, putting his status in question for Week 18 against the 49ers. Sean McVay ruled him out along with the other veterans who will be resting before the playoffs, not risking any further injury to the stud tight end.

According to Action Network, Higbee could’ve earned a $125,000 bonus if he recorded just 5 more yards this season. That would’ve given him 500 yards receiving, but he’s sitting at 495 with one week to go.

It’d have been a nice way to cap off a solid season for the veteran tight end, but he won’t get a chance to crack 500 yards due to this shoulder injury.

Of course, it’s possible the Rams will just pay him the bonus anyway after ruling him out before the playoffs begin. That’d probably be the smart thing to do because if Higbee’s shoulder isn’t 100%, one tackle could’ve made it worse in a meaningless game.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire