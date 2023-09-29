Tyler Higbee agrees to three-year extension with Rams

Tight end Tyler Higbee has agreed to a new contract with the Rams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Higbee has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The 2016 fourth-round pick was in the final year of a four-year extension to his rookie deal that he signed with the team ahead of the 2019 season.

The deal has a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed and it can be worth up to $30.5 million.

Higbee has 11 catches for 132 yards this season. He has 317 catches for 3,239 yards and 20 touchdowns over his entire career with the Rams.