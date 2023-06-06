Tyler Herro's NBA Finals status remains questionable. Should he play?

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before game two against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Marquette star Jimmy Butler is getting much of the credit for the Miami Heat's improbable playoff run.

And while Butler certainly deserves the many accolades he has received during the postseason, Miami's appearance in the NBA Finals is in part due to stellar three-point shooting,

After finishing a dreadful 27th in the regular season from beyond the arc, the Heat has made nearly 40% of its three-point attempts in the playoffs -- and that's without perimeter specialist Tyler Herro.

Could that be changing soon?

As of Monday night it was unclear if Herro, a former star at Whitnall High School, would be able to play in Game 3 on Wednesday night. He's been unavailable since breaking his hand in the first game of the playoffs in Milwaukee.

Herro is apparently still experiencing pain in his surgically repaired hand when he shoots.

Reporting from #NBAFinals: I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a “follow through” shooting motion. He also shared his… — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) June 5, 2023

Spoelstra tells NBA TV that Herro hasn't received full clearance from medical staff, to play in games, despite all his progress. "Hopefully one of these days" — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 4, 2023

Should he play? On Brian Windhorst's ESPN Hoop Collective podcast Tuesday, both Windhorst and Zach Lowe agreed that the Heat has to be careful how it works Herro back into the mix.... if the team brings him back all in the final series with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

"This Denver team is so good and their pick and roll defense.... there are ways to peck at it with pull-up jump shooters.... and that's one thing Tyler Herro can do," Lowe said during the podcast.

"If I'm Erick Spoelstra and I feel confident in it, I try him in a very limited role. Let me see if you can make a few shots in a four or five minute stretch.... But I'm ready to pull the plug early and have a tough conversation."

"The Heat have been great for seven weeks without him," Windhorst added. "If you lose this series and you don't play him, you may say to yourself, I wonder what would have happened if he played, or if you do play him, you do risk messing up what you've got going. I think not playing the card is what you would have a harder time living with."

Herro averaged 20.1 points in 67 games this season and shot nearly 38% from three-point range. His target date for returning to action has been Wednesday when the Heat host the Nuggets in Miami.

He is finishing the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract.

