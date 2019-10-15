Tyler Herro scores Heat's 1st 14 points vs. Hawks, looks like an NBA draft steal

If you haven’t been paying attention to Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro, it’s time.

The former Kentucky sharpshooter turned heads with his preseason debut last week, leading the Heat with 18 points that included making his first five shots from the field against the San Antonio Spurs.

Herro scores 1st 14 points against Hawks

He raised the bar on Monday with a monster outing, scoring 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting in just 25 minutes in a 120-87 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He did so while scoring the first 14 points for the Heat and hit his first six shots from the field. Four of those shots in the first-quarter barrage were from beyond the 3-point line, where he finished hitting 5-of-7 attempts on the night.

It’s only the preseason, but it looks like the Heat got a bonafide sharpshooter with the 13th pick in the draft, a tremendous value in a league that emphasizes the long-distance shot. He can create off the dribble too.

Herro rose up draft boards after averaging 14 points on 35.5 percent 3-point shooting as a freshman at Kentucky, earning All-SEC honors. The 6-5 shooting guard is showing potential well beyond that long-distance shooting number from the college 3-point line in his first bit of NBA action.

Will preseason success translate?

While preseason success is certainly no indicator of real success in the NBA, it’s hard to argue with Herro’s form, accuracy and ability to create his own shot. Those aren’t traits that will disappear when the regular season tips.

He’s gotten the attention of Miami and team leader Jimmy Butler.

“It’s not a surprise to anybody around here,” Butler told reporters, per The Miami Herald. “Because he works incredibly hard, and he’s confident each and every day that he steps into the arena. He knows what he’s capable of. He goes out there and he shines, and he’s going to continue to do it.”

If he keeps this up, he’ll soon have the attention of the NBA.

