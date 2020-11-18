Tyler Herro says he was 'blessed' to land with Heat instead of Celtics

Herro says he was 'blessed' to land with Heat instead of C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyler Herro was oh so close to being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2019. In his opinion, he dodged a bullet.

The C's had the 14th overall pick and were rumored to have "serious interest" in Herro. Instead, the Miami Heat selected the Kentucky product at No. 13 and Boston went with Romeo Langford at No. 14.

Herro, who helped the Heat overtake the Celtics in this year's Eastern Conference Finals, is happy with how it all unfolded. The 20-year-old said Tuesday on Instagram he thought Boston was going to draft him, and he was "blessed" to have ended up in Miami.

Tyler Herro said on Instagram Live he thought he was going to Boston in the draft. "I got blessed to come here instead of there." — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 17, 2020

Herro averaged 13.5 points per game during his rookie season and really burst on the scene in the playoffs when he averaged 17.5. His most notable performance came in Game 4 vs. Boston when he exploded for 37 points to lead the Heat to victory.

The Heat should be excited about what Herro can bring to the table in the coming years, and there's no doubt the Celtics could use a sharpshooter like Herro off the bench.

As for whether Herro really should feel "blessed" to be in Miami instead of Boston, only time will tell. Both teams likely will be in the mix in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.