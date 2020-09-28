Tyler Herro responds to Paul Pierce hating on his 'bucket' nickname

Herro responds to Pierce hating on his 'bucket' nickname originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyler Herro lived up to his "bucket" nickname during the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics conference finals series, but Paul Pierce wasn't impressed.

Despite the Heat rookie dropping 37 points in Game 4, Pierce said he couldn't call Herro a "bucket" if he isn't averaging at least 20 points.

The Heat rookie responded to Pierce's criticism during ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show on Monday.

"I think I just averaged about 20 in the Eastern Conference Finals," Herro said.

Herro responds to Pierce not wanting to call him a "bucket" until he averages 20 PPG in a season 😅 pic.twitter.com/X2CgQQS0E2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

Although Herro got the last laugh after Miami's series win, Pierce still has a point. When the Celtics great mentioned averaging 20 points, he meant over the course of a full season.

Regardless, it's been a rough couple of days for Pierce. In addition to the C's loss and Herro's response, former Heat star Dwayne Wade took aim at him on Twitter.

It'll only get worse for Pierce if Herro continues to be a "bucket" in the NBA Finals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.