Advertisement

Can Tyler Herro find some extra fire with the Heat? | No Cap Room

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Miami shooting guard will bounce back after missing all of last season’s playoff run and then hearing his name in trade talks all offseason long. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.