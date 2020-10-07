Bad Beat: Tyler Herro's late 3-pointer secures crazy backdoor cover for Heat in Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers fans were thrilled in the final seconds of their 102-96 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Not only were the Lakers poised to take a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals, bringing them to the cusp of a championship, but the Lakers were all set to cover the 7.5-point spread.

For Lakers fans who threw money down, it appeared to be a win-win.

At least, it did until Tyler Herro came along.

Tyler Herro’s backdoor cover

Herro, with just 1.1 seconds left in the game, sunk a 3-pointer from the top of the key over Anthony Davis.

The bucket didn’t mean much for the Heat. They were still down six, and were out of time to make any sort of run. It was just a formality, which brought him to 21 total points on the night.

But it did ruin the night for those fans who took the Lakers on the spread, which, as it turns out, was most people.

Earlier on Tuesday, MGM said that nearly 74% of the bets it had received on the game came in on the Lakers to cover — meaning there are plenty of upset Lakers fans out there.

Well, as mad as they can be. The Lakers are now just a single win away from winning the NBA Finals, after all.

Hopefully that’s a good enough consolation prize.

Tyler Herro's 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds left in Game 4 on Tuesday night ruined quite a few bets. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

