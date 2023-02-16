Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team

The UNC basketball program fell to No. 15 Miami on Monday night as another great opportunity for a resume building win escaped them, leaving the program firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7) are currently ninth in the ACC and have zero quad one wins to its resume. The preseason No. 1 ranked team and ACC favorites are a far cry from the team that had a double-digit lead in the 2022 National Championship Game.

Former UNC all-time great Tyler Hansbrough joined the Field of 68 ‘After Dark’ podcast to discuss the Tar Heels and their recent play.

“It’s disappointing,” Hansbrough said. “… I have no problem with losing, but the body language and the effort… when you see that lack, it’s very frustrating.”

After winning 10 of its previous 12 games, North Carolina has now lost four of its last five.

UNC has just five games remaining before the ACC Tournament. Three of the next five opponents are NCAA Tournament teams.

It begins Sunday with a road matchup against No. 23 NC State.

To see the entire video and hear what Hansbrough said about North Carolina and the recent performances, see below.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire