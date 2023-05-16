Tyler Hansbrough to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball HOF

Former North Carolina Tar Heels legend Tyler Hansbrough is being honored for his historic four-year career with the program. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Hansbrough will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Hansbrough spent four seasons at North Carolina and is the only player in the history of the conference to be a four-time first-team All-ACC honoree. In addition to that, Hansbrough was the 2008 National Player of the Year is the ACC’s all-time leading scorer.

He will be inducted in the class along with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Johnny Dawkins, Jefferson coach Herb Magee and the late t Tom Konchalski.

Hansbrough released this statement via GoHeels on the induction:

“I’m honored to be getting inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame,” says Hansbrough. “Choosing to play at North Carolina was one of the smartest decisions I’ve made. I had the greatest teammates at UNC and want to thank them. I also played for the best coaching staff in college basketball, and I thank Coach Williams and his staff.”

Hansbrough will be the 14th Tar Heel player or coach to be inducted. The ceremony will take place on August 30th in Chicago.

